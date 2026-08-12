Stocks to watch: CICT, Frasers Property, CLI, YZJ Maritime, Singapore Land, Ambiq Micro, Digital Core Reit, MetaOptics

CICT, which owns Ion Orchard, on Wednesday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of S$0.0602 for its first half ended Jun 30, up 7.1% year-on-year. PHOTO: CICT

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Aug 12):

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) : The trust on Wednesday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of S$0.0602 for its first half ended Jun 30, up 7.1 per cent year-on-year. The DPU growth was supported by stronger operating performance and lower interest expenses, and achieved despite an enlarged unit base following a private placement in April. Distributable income for H1 grew 13.3 per cent to S$466.7 million, while net property income rose 8.7 per cent to S$630.5 million. Units of CICT rose 2 per cent to close S$0.05 higher at S$2.51 on Tuesday.

Frasers Property : The company will ask shareholders to approve a proposed optimisation of Frasers Hospitality Trust’s portfolio at an extraordinary general meeting on Aug 28. It is part of the group’s plan to unlock capital from stabilised assets while fine-tuning its hospitality strategy. Frasers Property’s business update also noted that its unrecognised residential revenue across Singapore, Australia, Thailand and China stood at about S$1 billion as at end-June, down from S$1.4 billion a year prior. Shares of Frasers Property ended flat at S$1.05 before the news.