Stocks to watch: Far East Orchard, UltraGreen.ai, iX Biopharma

Far East Orchard is acquiring an additional 42% stake in the managers of FEHT for S$28.3 million. PHOTO: FAR EAST ORCHARD

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Oct 5):

Far East Orchard , Far East Hospitality Trust (FEHT) : Far East Orchard is acquiring an additional 42 per cent stake in the managers of FEHT for S$28.3 million. This transaction will propel its core assets under management past its S$3 billion target to S$3.9 billion, Far East Orchard announced on Monday. Shares of Far East Orchard ended 1 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$1.06 on Friday. Shares of FEHT ended at S$0.51, 1.9 per cent or S$0.01 lower.

UltraGreen.ai : The group announced a number of board changes on Friday, as part of its next phase of development. Lead independent director Hsieh Fu Hua stepped down the same day. Nicky Tan, currently an independent director, was appointed lead independent director in his place. Shares of UltraGreen.ai closed down 0.9 per cent or US$0.005 at US$0.565 on Friday, before the news.