Stocks to watch: FCT, Ho Bee Land, Starhill Global, The Straits Trading Company, MoneyMax

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Jan 26):

Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) : The mall operator’s committed occupancy rate rose 99.9 per cent after its first quarter ended December 2025, up from 98.1 per cent in the prior quarter. This followed the successful backfilling of cinema spaces at two of its malls, Century Square and Causeway Point, after their previous cinema operator tenant Cathay Cineplexes entered liquidation. Units of FCT closed Friday 0.4 per cent or S$0.01 lower at S$2.26, before the news.

Ho Bee Land : Ho Bee Land acquired a development site in Queensland, Australia for A$318.5 million (S$279.7 million) as the group moved to expand its long-term land bank in the country, it announced on Monday. The 181.36-hectare site is located in Elimbah and is expected to accommodate about 1,400 residential lots and about 64 mixed business and industrial lots upon completion. Shares of Ho Bee Land ended S$0.05 or 2.2 per cent higher at S$2.35 on Friday, before the announcement.