Stocks to watch: Genting Singapore, NTT DC Reit, Valuetronics, United Hampshire US Reit, Prime US Reit

Genting Singapore's revenue falls 3% on the year to S$607.6 million from S$626.2 million for its first quarter. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (May 13):

Genting Singapore : The group’s revenue fell 3 per cent on the year to S$607.6 million from S$626.2 million for its first quarter ended Mar 31. Its net profit after taxation dived 55 per cent to S$65.2 million from S$145 million, it said on Tuesday. Revenue slipped 3 per cent to S$607.6 million. The counter ended Tuesday 1.5 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$0.69, before the news.

NTT Data Centre (DC) Reit : The manager of NTT DC Reit on Tuesday reported a distribution per unit (DPU) of US$0.0387 for its second half ended Mar 31. This beat DPU of US$0.0378 forecast in the real estate investment trust’s (Reit) initial public offering by 2.4 per cent. Revenue came in at US$115.3 million for the half year, exceeding its IPO forecast of US$112.1 million by 2.8 per cent. Units of NTT DC Reit closed flat at US$1.01 on Tuesday, before the results were released.