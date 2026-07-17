The Business Times
business-time-50

Stocks to watch: Geo Energy Resources

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Deon Loke

Deon Loke

Published Fri, Jul 17, 2026 · 08:15 AM
    • Geo Energy’s newly operational infrastructure project marks a new source of earnings for the group beyond coal mining.
    • Geo Energy’s newly operational infrastructure project marks a new source of earnings for the group beyond coal mining. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The following company saw new developments that may affect trading of its securities on Friday (Jul 17):

    Geo Energy Resources : The Indonesian coal producer said in a bourse filing on Thursday that its newly operational Marga Bara Jaya integrated infrastructure unit could add up to about US$350 million in annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation over time. The project marks a new source of earnings for the group beyond coal mining, said the company. Shares of Geo Energy closed flat at S$0.555 on Thursday.

    Stocks to watchSingapore stock market

    TRENDING NOW

    Philippine’s Maharlika support for Petron through a credit facility shows the sovereign fund’s role in the nation’s energy security.

    Early payout from Philippines’ Maharlika Investment Fund raises eyebrows over its true nature

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (far left) and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent listening as President Donald Trump (centre) speaks to the media on the sidelines of a Nato summit in Ankara, July 8, 2026.

    A new kind of ‘ceasefire’ between US and Iran where talks, strikes are part of the same process

    The income upgrade has rendered the Philippines “too wealthy” to qualify for the concessional foreign aid and development loans.

    Philippines’ income upgrade hides grim reality for most Filipinos

    The new target implies a 14% total market return from the index level of 5,470 as at Wednesday.

    Macquarie upgrades STI 12-month target to 6,000, names its top picks

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More