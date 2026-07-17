Stocks to watch: Geo Energy Resources

[SINGAPORE] The following company saw new developments that may affect trading of its securities on Friday (Jul 17):

Geo Energy Resources : The Indonesian coal producer said in a bourse filing on Thursday that its newly operational Marga Bara Jaya integrated infrastructure unit could add up to about US$350 million in annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation over time. The project marks a new source of earnings for the group beyond coal mining, said the company. Shares of Geo Energy closed flat at S$0.555 on Thursday.