Stocks to watch: Geo Energy Resources
- Geo Energy’s newly operational infrastructure project marks a new source of earnings for the group beyond coal mining. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] The following company saw new developments that may affect trading of its securities on Friday (Jul 17):
Geo Energy Resources : The Indonesian coal producer said in a bourse filing on Thursday that its newly operational Marga Bara Jaya integrated infrastructure unit could add up to about US$350 million in annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation over time. The project marks a new source of earnings for the group beyond coal mining, said the company. Shares of Geo Energy closed flat at S$0.555 on Thursday.
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