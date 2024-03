Great Eastern says a recent request by a minority shareholder "does not satisfy all of the requirements" for a requisition to be moved.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Subscribe to The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month *

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month * SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thank you for registering!

Already have an account? Log in

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Mar 7):

Great Eastern: The insurer said on Wednesday that a recent request by a minority shareholder of Great Eastern to table resolutions at its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) “does not satisfy...