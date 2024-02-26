Subscribers

Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, Seatrium, SingLand, Raffles Medical, Hong Leong Finance

Srinidhi Ragavendran

Published Mon, Feb 26, 2024 · 8:17 am Updated Mon, Feb 26, 2024 · 9:11 am
Great Eastern reports a 13 per cent fall in H2 profit of S$337.4 million on the year.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Stocks to Watch

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Feb 26):

Great Eastern: The insurance arm of OCBC reported on Monday a 13 per cent fall in H2 profit of S$337.4 million on the year. Earnings per share for the period stood at S$0.71, down 13 per cent from S$0.82 in the year-ago period. The board proposed a final dividend of S$0.40, which will be payable on May 17 upon shareholders’ approval at the annual general meeting. The counter closed Friday...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Singapore Stocks

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Lippo unit under police probe over alleged fraud in case involving UOB loans

Cromwell E-Reit reports 7% lower H2 DPU at 0.07903 euro

Great Eastern H2 profit falls 13% to S$337.4 million

Raffles Medical posts 63.8% drop in H2 profit to S$30.3 million

Seatrium posts S$1.7 billion H2 loss; reaches 670.7 million reais settlement for Operation Car Wash

Most UK exporters hit by Red Sea disruption, survey shows

STOCKS

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article
UPDATED 23 seconds ago