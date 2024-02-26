Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, Seatrium, SingLand, Raffles Medical, Hong Leong Finance

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Feb 26):

Great Eastern: The insurance arm of OCBC reported on Monday a 13 per cent fall in H2 profit of S$337.4 million on the year. Earnings per share for the period stood at S$0.71, down 13 per cent from S$0.82 in the year-ago period. The board proposed a final dividend of S$0.40, which will be payable on May 17 upon shareholders’ approval at the annual general meeting. The counter closed Friday...