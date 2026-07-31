Stocks to watch: Jardine Matheson, Great Eastern, Hongkong Land, JC&C, MPACT, Seatrium, FLCT

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Jul 31):

Jardine Matheson : The multinational company on Thursday reported 9 per cent growth in underlying profit for the first half ended Jun 30 to US$735 million, from US$676 million in the previous corresponding period. The board declared an interim dividend of US$0.65 per share, up 8 per cent from US$0.60 in H1 2025. Shares of Jardine Matheson closed 0.6 per cent or US$0.40 lower at US$67.59 on Thursday, before the release of its results.

Great Eastern : The insurer on Friday posted a 103 per cent jump in net profit to S$503.2 million for its second quarter ended Jun 30, up from S$248.2 million in the previous corresponding period. This was mainly due to higher insurance operating profit. An interim dividend of S$0.35 per share was declared for the half year. Shares of Great Eastern closed 0.1 per cent or S$0.02 lower at S$21.50 on Thursday.