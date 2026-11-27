Jardine Matheson Holdings announced that Adam Keswick will step down from the board effective Dec 31, 2026. He will also step down from the board of Hongkong Land. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Nov 27):

Jardine Matheson Holdings (JMH) , Hongkong Land : JMH announced on Thursday that Adam Keswick – whose family controls the Jardine group – will step down from the board effective Dec 31, 2026. He will also step down from the board of Hongkong Land. JMH ended Thursday at US$60.38, up US$0.25 or 0.4 per cent, while Hongkong Land was US$0.07 or 0.8 per cent higher at US$8.53, before the announcement.

Marco Polo Marine : The marine logistics company posted on Friday a 56 per cent drop in net profit to S$21.3 million for its second half ended Sep 30, 2026, from S$47.9 million in the previous corresponding period. Revenue for H2 rose 11 per cent to S$78 million from S$70.1 million. Earnings per share stood at S$0.0055 for the half-year period, down from S$0.0128. Shares of Marco Polo Marine ended at S$0.093 on Thursday, S$0.005 or 5.7 per cent higher.