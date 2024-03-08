Stocks to watch: Jardine Matheson, Hongkong Land, DFI Retail, Mandarin Oriental

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Mar 8):

Jardine Matheson Holdings: The company on Thursday posted an underlying net profit of US$1.66 billion for FY2023, up 5 per cent from underlying earnings of US$1.58 billion year ago. The company attributed the growth mainly to strong results from its automotive business Astra and significantly improved contributions from DFI Retail, as well as property group Mandarin Oriental. Shares of Jardine...