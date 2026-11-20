[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Nov 20):

Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) : KIT secured S$200 million in revolving loan facilities, with outstanding loans immediately repayable if its trustee-manager ceases to be wholly owned by Keppel Capital and/or Keppel, or ceases to act as KIT’s trustee-manager and a replacement wholly owned by the Keppel companies is appointed beforehand. Neither trigger had occurred yet, but if either leads to cross defaults, about S$1.9 billion in total facilities could be affected. The counter ended 1 per cent or S$0.005 higher at S$0.50 on Thursday, before the news.

Elite UK Reit : The manager of the real estate investment trust (Reit) submitted a planning application for a 352-bed student accommodation development in Wales. It expects a decision in 2027 and aims to start demolition and construction in 2028, subject to approval. The counter ended 1.7 per cent or £0.005 lower at £0.295 on Thursday, before the news.

Thakral : Thakral is selling its remaining 6.1 per cent stake in The Beauty Tech Group (TBTG), netting S$56.5 million, and expects to record a S$17.9 million gain over its end-June book value of S$38.6 million. Including the partial sale at TBTG’s initial public offering last year, the investment returned about S$70 million in cash to Thakral. The group plans to use the latest proceeds for new investments, its existing businesses and other capital needs. Shares of Thakral ended flat at S$1.45 on Thursday, before the announcement.

Katrina Group : An entity linked to carmaker BYD raised its stake in the F&B operator to 13.09 per cent from 4.91 per cent after buying more than 21 million shares for S$500,000 in an off-market transaction. It became a substantial shareholder in September, when it acquired a 5 per cent stake by buying 12.6 million shares from Katrina’s CEO for S$299,880. Shares of Katrina ended 8.3 per cent or S$0.003 higher at S$0.039 on Thursday, before the news.