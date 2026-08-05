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Stocks to watch: KIT, MLT, Centurion, CapitaLand China Trust, GuocoLand, Ho Bee Land, All-Link Air & Sea, Union Gas

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Chloe Lim
Shikhar Gupta

Chloe Lim &

Shikhar Gupta

Published Wed, Aug 5, 2026 · 08:40 AM
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    • MLT has priced S$400 million in subordinated perpetual securities at 3.5% under its S$3 billion euro medium-term securities programme.
    • MLT has priced S$400 million in subordinated perpetual securities at 3.5% under its S$3 billion euro medium-term securities programme. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Aug 5):

    Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) : The trustee-manager on Wednesday said it has acquired a 45 per cent stake in second German solar portfolio from Enpal for 34 million euros (US$39.2 million). The deal will be executed via a special purpose vehicle, with the venture slated to increase KIT’s total renewable energy portfolio capacity by about 205 megawatts to around 1.4 gigawatts. Units of KIT closed down 3.7 per cent or S$0.02 at S$0.525 on Tuesday.

    Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT) : It has priced S$400 million in subordinated perpetual securities at 3.5 per cent under its S$3 billion euro medium-term securities programme. Net proceeds will go towards its general corporate and working capital purposes, including the refinancing of its S$400 million fixed-rate subordinated perpetual securities, said the manager in a bourse filing on Tuesday. The securities are perpetual with no fixed redemption date. Units of MLT ended Tuesday flat at S$1.23, before the announcement.

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