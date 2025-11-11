The Business Times
Stocks to watch: mm2 Asia, CSE Global, Yoma Strategic Holdings, Boustead, Jardine C&C, Vicom, Riverstone

Published Tue, Nov 11, 2025 · 08:42 AM
    • Boustead's net profit for the half-year ended September fell 3 per cent year on year to S$34.9 million. . PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Nov 11):

    mm2 Asia : The entertainment company called for a trading suspension on Tuesday morning before market open. The group on Monday applied to the High Court of Singapore for a moratorium pursuant to the Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Act. This comes after it received a S$74.6 million payment demand from UOB. The moratorium it is seeking could prohibit winding-up resolutions from being passed for a four-month period. Its shares closed on Monday 25 per cent or S$0.001 down at S$0.003.

    CSE Global : The company has entered into an agreement to issue nearly 63 million new warrants to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon. The warrants are tied to full vesting conditional on Amazon and its affiliates making qualifying payments for products and services totalling US$1.5 billion. Assuming all warrants are exercised, the company stands to raise proceeds of about S$48.3 million, which it intends to use entirely for general working capital. Shares of CSE Global closed at S$0.830, S$0.01 or 1.2 per cent up, on Monday before the announcement. 

