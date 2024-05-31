The Business Times

Stocks to watch: MPACT, GP Industries, Azeus, Unusual, Old Chang Kee

Hykel Quek

Hykel Quek

Published Fri, May 31, 2024 · 08:28 AM
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (May 31):

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust : N2IU 0% (MPACT): The real estate investment trust is divesting Mapletree Anson, a 19-storey office building in Tanjong Pagar, for S$775 million. This represents a gain of S$10 million, or 1.3 per cent over the book value and valuation of the building. Units of MPACT closed flat at S$1.22 on Thursday, before the announcement.

GP Industries : G20 0%: The mainboard-listed battery maker reported a net loss of S$67.6 million for its second half ended Mar 31, compared with a net profit of S$2.2 million in the previous corresponding period. Revenue slipped 1.9 per cent to S$543.9 million from S$554.5 million. Shares of GP Industries closed flat at S$0.525 on Thursday, before the results were announced.

