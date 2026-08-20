The Business Times
business-time-50

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Sats, Kimly

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Deon Loke

Deon Loke

Published Thu, Aug 20, 2026 · 08:24 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • OCBC has priced £1 billion (US$1.4 billion) in aggregate principal amount of floating rate covered bonds due 2029.
    • OCBC has priced £1 billion (US$1.4 billion) in aggregate principal amount of floating rate covered bonds due 2029. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Aug 20):

    OCBC : The bank announced on Thursday that it has priced £1 billion (US$1.4 billion) in aggregate principal amount of floating rate covered bonds due 2029. The covered bonds will bear interest at the compounded daily Sterling Overnight Index Average rate, plus 0.48 per cent per annum payable quarterly in arrear. The bonds are expected to be issued on Aug 26 and listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Aug 27. Shares of OCBC ended at S$30.94 on Wednesday, S$0.01 or 0.03 per cent lower.

    Sats : The company on Wednesday posted a S$75.1 million net profit for the first quarter, up 6 per cent from S$70.9 million in the year-ago period. The increase in net profit was partially due to lower interest expense. Shares of Sats closed 0.2 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$4.77 before the results were announced.

    SATSkimlyStocks to watch

    TRENDING NOW

    When BT visited the Japan Home outlet at Westgate on Wednesday, it was engage in a two-day “stocktaking exercise”.

    Japan Home licenses Singapore retail stores to Valu$ owner Radha Exports

    Sats posted a S$75.1 million net profit for Q1, up 6% from S$70.9 million in the same year-ago period.

    Sats slides over 10% as investors dump shares on profit margin squeeze

    On Wednesday (Aug 19), the 79-year-old stepped down as chairman of the National Wages Council with immediate effect for “personal reasons”.

    From sales exec to DBS chairman: A look at Peter Seah’s illustrious career

    Handled passively, satellite connectivity becomes a service that the telco distributes, while somebody else sets the economics.

    When every phone becomes a satellite phone, what happens to Asia’s telcos?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More