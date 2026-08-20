Stocks to watch: OCBC, Sats, Kimly

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Aug 20):

OCBC : The bank announced on Thursday that it has priced £1 billion (US$1.4 billion) in aggregate principal amount of floating rate covered bonds due 2029. The covered bonds will bear interest at the compounded daily Sterling Overnight Index Average rate, plus 0.48 per cent per annum payable quarterly in arrear. The bonds are expected to be issued on Aug 26 and listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Aug 27. Shares of OCBC ended at S$30.94 on Wednesday, S$0.01 or 0.03 per cent lower.

Sats : The company on Wednesday posted a S$75.1 million net profit for the first quarter, up 6 per cent from S$70.9 million in the year-ago period. The increase in net profit was partially due to lower interest expense. Shares of Sats closed 0.2 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$4.77 before the results were announced.