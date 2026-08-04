Stocks to watch: Parkway Life Reit, Lendlease Global Commercial Reit, First Sponsor, Apac Realty, Kore US Reit

Parkway Life Reit’s distribution per unit rises 14.6% to S$0.0877 for its first half ended Jun 30, from S$0.0765 in the year-ago period. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Aug 4):

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust ( Reit) : Parkway Life Reit’s distribution per unit (DPU) rose 14.6 per cent to S$0.0877 for its first half ended Jun 30, from S$0.0765 in the year-ago period, the manager reported on Tuesday. Revenue was down 1.6 per cent at S$77.1 million for the half-year period, from S$78.3 million in the previous corresponding period. Units of Parkway Life Reit closed flat at S$4.22 on Monday.

Lendlease Global Commercial Reit : The Reit on Monday reported a DPU of S$0.0185 for the second half ended June, up 3 per cent from S$0.018 in the previous corresponding period. Distributable income for H2 rose 40 per cent to S$61.7 million, from S$44.1 million in the year-ago period. Units of the Reit ended Monday 2.5 per cent or S$0.015 lower at S$0.575, before the release of its results.