Stocks to watch: Prudential, Keppel, Suntec Reit, Aztech Global, The Assembly Place

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Jan 23):

Prudential : The insurer will pay RM1.5 billion (S$483 million) in cash to increase its stake in Prudential Assurance Malaysia to 70 per cent, from 51 per cent, it said on Thursday. Shares of Prudential closed flat at US$13.89 before the announcement.

Keppel : The asset manager announced on Thursday that it signed a binding term sheet with a global telecommunications company to lease a fibre pair on the Bifrost Cable System for 25 years. Under the agreement, Keppel’s connectivity division will grant the telco an indefeasible right of use for the fibre pair. Shares of Keppel closed S$0.16 or 1.5 per cent higher at S$10.89 before the news.