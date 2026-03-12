Stocks to watch: Q&M Dental, Del Monte Pacific, RH Petrogas

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Mar 12):

Q&M Dental : The company announced on Wednesday that it is proposing to buy a 100 per cent stake of a dental group in Australia for A$144.5 million (S$132.1 million). Q&M said A$30 million, or about 21 per cent of the sale price, will be injected into the Australian company as capital. It intends to grow the Australian company’s specialist divisions, where the target currently has a clinical team of about 120 dentists – most of whom are general practitioners. Shares of Q&M Dental closed 3.8 per cent or S$0.02 higher at S$0.545 on Wednesday, before the news.

Del Monte Pacific : The food and beverage group posted on Wednesday a net profit of US$10 million for the three months ended Jan 31, over three times that of the US$2.5 million in the same year-ago period. This came on the back of stronger operating performance and improved profitability across the business. Earnings per share for the third quarter of FY2026 stood at US$0.0051, up from US$0.0013 in the previous corresponding period. The counter ended Wednesday at S$0.095, up 3.3 per cent or S$0.003, before the news.