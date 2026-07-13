Stocks to watch: Q&M Dental, Suntec Reit, PropNex

Q&M Dental is acquiring dental groups in Australia and Thailand in a combined US$113.2 million push to build a pan-Asia dental company, the group said. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Jul 13):

Q&M Dental : Q&M Dental is acquiring dental groups in Australia and Thailand in a combined US$113.2 million push to build a pan-Asia dental company, the group announced on Sunday. It also said that it would defer further action on plans for a secondary listing on Bursa Malaysia, first announced in April 2025. Shares of Q&M last traded at S$0.555 on Thursday, before it called for a trading halt. The halt was lifted on Monday.

Suntec Reit : Property tycoon Celine Tang has been appointed as chairman and non-executive director to the board of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust’s (Reit) manager, the manager announced on Friday. Tang, together with her husband Gordon Tang, owns Tang Organization, the sponsor of Suntec Reit. Units of Suntec Reit closed 0.7 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$1.48 on Friday, before the announcement.

PropNex : A lawsuit filed against PropNex’s wholly owned subsidiary, PropNex Realty, has been dropped, the property group announced on Friday. Shares of PropNex ended at S$1.82 on Friday, 0.6 per cent or S$0.01 higher.