Stocks to watch: SBS Transit, Riverstone, Geo Energy Resources, Jumbo Group, NoonTalk Media

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (May 11):

SBS Transit : The transport operator on Friday posted a 2.2 per cent decline in Q1 net profit to S$15.6 million, from S$15.9 million in the same year-ago period on the back of lower interest income. Revenue stood at S$391.8 million, a 4.8 per cent increase from S$373.8 million in the previous year, which was due to higher service fees for buses. Shares of SBS Transit fell 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$3.60 on Friday, prior to the announcement.

Riverstone : The glove manufacturer posted a 27.1 per cent drop in net profit to RM41.1 million (S$13.3 million) for its first quarter ended Mar 31, 2026, from RM56.4 million in the previous corresponding period. In a Friday update, the company attributed the decline to the strengthening of the Malaysian ringgit against the US dollar throughout the quarter. Shares of Riverstone closed at S$0.765 on Friday, up S$0.035 or 4.8 per cent, before the results were announced.

Geo Energy Resources : The coal producer has entered into a term sheet with Resource Invest (ResInvest) for an investment in its infrastructure unit, Marga Bara Jaya (MBJ), at a US$1.5 billion valuation. ResInvest intends to invest directly through MBJ shares or indirectly through MBJ’s parent company by acquiring existing shares or issuing new ones. The companies are targeting an initial investment in Q3 2026, with the remainder in Q1 2027. Shares of Geo Energy fell 3.2 per cent or S$0.02 to close at S$0.61 on Friday.

Jumbo Group : The Catalist-listed F&B group posted a 22.3 pr cent drop in net profit to S$6.2 million for its first half ended Mar 31, from S$7.9 million in the previous corresponding period. Earnings per share stood at S$0.01 for the half-year, down from S$0.013 the previous year. This was attributed to higher operating expenses, including employee benefits, operating leases and utilities, amid annual wage adjustments, higher headcount to support new outlets, increased business activities and expanded operation premises, it said on Friday. The counter closed Friday flat at S$0.28 on Friday, before the results release.

NoonTalk Media : The Catalist-listed media firm helmed by ex-DJ Dasmond Koh posted a loss of S$437,615 for its third quarter ended Mar 31, narrowing 41.9 per cent from a S$752,974 loss in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 3.3 per cent to S$683,895, from S$707,015, amid lower contributions from its management and events segment, it said on Friday. Shares of NoonTalk Media ended Friday flat at S$0.063, before the results release.