Stocks to watch: Seatrium, CapitaLand Investment, Keppel DC Reit, Suntec Reit, CLCT, TSH Resources

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Oct 23):

Seatrium : The offshore and marine group has secured a contract from power generation company Karpowership to convert and integrate five hydrogen-ready Whale Class Powerships, each capable of generating up to 600 megawatts of electricity. The first vessel is expected to arrive at Seatrium’s Tuas Boulevard Yard in December 2027. Shares of Seatrium closed S$0.05 or 2.7 per cent lower at S$1.78 on Thursday.

CapitaLand Investment : The real asset manager has appointed banking veteran Hsieh Fu Hua as its independent chairman and non-executive independent director, with effect from Jan 1, 2027. He will succeed Miguel Ko, 73, who will retire as non-executive chairman and non-independent director upon completing his term on Dec 31, the manager announced on Thursday. The manager is also appointing Png Chin Yee, president of Temasek Singapore, as a non-executive, non-independent director from Jan 1. The counter ended 0.9 per cent or S$0.02 lower at S$2.31 on Thursday.