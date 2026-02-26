Stocks to watch: Seatrium, Food Empire, AEM, YZJ Shipbuilding, Hong Leong Asia

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Feb 26):

Seatrium : The marine engineering company on Thursday reported a 48.3 per cent increase in net profit to S$179.3 million for the second half, which helped double full-year earnings to S$323.6 million. Seatrium cited higher contributions from revenue recognition, a higher share of profit from associates and lower net finance costs. It proposed a final cash dividend of S$0.03 per share. Its shares fell 1.8 per cent or S$0.04 to close at S$2.21 on Wednesday.

Food Empire : The food and beverage company on Wednesday reported a 25 per cent higher net profit of US$37.1 million for the second half ended Dec 31, 2025, from US$26.8 million in the same period the year before. Revenue rose 20.6 per cent to US$302.9 million from US$251.1 million previously. The board proposed a final dividend of S$0.05 a share and a special dividend of S$0.04 a share. The counter ended 1.8 per cent or S$0.06 lower at S$3.27 on Wednesday, before the release of results.