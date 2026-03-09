Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, Frasers Property, Yangzijiang Maritime, OKP

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Mar 9):

Sembcorp Industries : The engineering services company on Monday said that no damage has been suffered by the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah F1 power and water plant amid Iran’s strikes. It elaborated that operations are currently continuing while the situation continues to be monitored. This also applies to its Oman facilities Salalah IWPP and the Manah II Solar Independent Power Project. Shares in Sembcorp Industries ended 0.7 per cent or S$0.04 higher at S$5.72 on Friday.

Frasers Property : The property player on Monday announced the appointment of Tony Lombardo as its new group chief operating officer, effective Oct 1. He will report to the group chief executive and be based in Singapore. Lombardo is currently the group CEO and managing director of Lendlease. Shares of Frasers Property ended 0.5 per cent or S$0.005 lower at S$0.995 on Friday.