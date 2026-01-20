Stocks to watch: SGX, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Boustead Singapore, Jumbo Group

The Singapore Exchange will expand its current suite of offerings to introduce futures on longer-dated Japanese government bonds, it announced on Monday. PHOTO: BT FILE

Singapore Exchange (SGX) : The SGX will expand its current suite of offerings to introduce futures on longer-dated Japanese government bonds (JGB), it announced on Monday. SGX will make 20-year mini JGB futures available for trading on Jan 26, just a few days after the Bank of Japan sets the monetary policy. Shares of SGX closed S$0.09 or 0.5 per cent lower at S$17.61 on Monday, after the news.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT) : Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT): The trust, alongside its parent company Mapletree Investments, said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they have appointed SP Group to design, build and operate a new distributed district cooling system at HarbourFront precinct. It will connect five buildings: Bank of America HarbourFront, the new HarbourFront Centre, the existing HarbourFront Towers 1 and 2, and VivoCity. The project will be one of Singapore’s largest brownfield district cooling deployments. Units of MPACT ended Monday at S$1.47 before the news.