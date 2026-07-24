Stocks to watch: SGX, SIA Engineering, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Suntec Reit, ESR Reit

SGX says it will launch up to 100 new MSCI-linked derivatives under an expanded licensing agreement with the index provider. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Jul 24):

Singapore Exchange (SGX) : The bourse operator said on Thursday that it will launch up to 100 new MSCI-linked derivatives under an expanded licensing agreement with the index provider, in a move to strengthen its position as a global derivatives marketplace. The first phase of the rollout will comprise about 40 futures and options contracts covering major developed and emerging markets. Shares of SGX ended at S$23.70 on Thursday, 0.7 per cent or S$0.16 higher, before the news.

SIA Engineering : The aircraft maintenance provider on Thursday posted a net profit of S$40.3 million for the first quarter ended Jun 30, down 6.1 per cent from the year before. Revenue for Q1 stood at S$327.6 million, down 8.6 per cent on the year due to lower revenue from materials, with a commensurate reduction in the cost of materials. But excluding materials, revenue was up 4.2 per cent year on year. Shares of SIA Engineering ended 0.6 per cent or S$0.02 down at S$3.27, prior to the update.