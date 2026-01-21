Stocks to watch: SIA, FLCT

The S$500 million in aggregate principal amount of notes due 2036 by Singapore Airlines are expected to be issued on Jan 30, 2026. PHOTO: BT FILE

Singapore Airlines (SIA) : The national carrier on Tuesday announced that it launched and priced S$500 million in aggregate principal amount of notes due 2036. The notes, which are under the national carrier’s S$10 billion multicurrency medium term note programme, will carry a fixed interest rate of 2.7 per cent per annum. They are expected to be issued on Jan 30. Shares of SIA closed 0.5 per cent or S$0.03 higher at S$6.40, before the announcement.

Frasers Logistics and Centrepoint Trust (FLCT) : The manager of the trust on Tuesday said that it will hold an annual general meeting on Jan 26, 2026, to respond to recent queries from unitholders. Some of these questions included why management fees were paid in units instead of cash, which could lead to the dilution of new units and cause a drop in unit prices. The response from the manager noted how paying a portion of fees in units preserves the trust’s cash for distributions to unitholders, and for “growth opportunities”. The counter ended 1 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$1.04 prior to the news.