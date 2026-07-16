Stocks to watch: SIA, Frasers Property, ComfortDelGro, Clar, Lum Chang Creations

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Jul 16):

Singapore Airlines (SIA) : The national carrier on Wednesday reported a combined 3.7 million passengers flew on SIA and Scoot in June, up 6.3 per cent on the year. Passenger traffic also rose 4.1 per cent year on year, underpinned by robust demand for air travel, it said on Wednesday in a bourse filing of its operating results for June. Shares of SIA closed at S$7.60 on Wednesday, down 0.3 per cent or S$0.02, before the announcement.

Frasers Property : A Frasers Property-led consortium placed the top bid for a large mixed-use commercial and residential site in the new Bayshore neighbourhood, bidding nearly S$2.13 billion – around S$1,323 per square foot per plot ratio. If awarded the site, Frasers Property, Sunway MCL, Sekisui House and Lum Chang , would jointly develop the residential component, while the retail component would be developed and fully owned by Frasers Centrepoint Trust , Sunway MCL and Sekisui House. Shares of Frasers Property ended at S$1.07 on Wednesday, S$0.01 or 0.9 per cent higher.