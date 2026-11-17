[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Nov 17):

Singapore Airlines (SIA) : The national carrier reported a 3.5 per cent rise in passenger traffic in October from the year-ago period amid “resilient” demand for air travel. SIA and its budget arm Scoot carried 3.7 million passengers during the month, up 4.5 per cent from a year ago. The group’s October passenger capacity concurrently rose 2.9 per cent, while the passenger load factor was up 0.5 percentage point at 87.8 per cent. Shares of SIA rose 0.8 per cent or S$0.06 to close at S$7.22 on Monday.

Olam : The agreement made by the agribusiness to sell its 32.4 per cent stake in port and logistics operator Arise P&L for US$175 million was terminated on Nov 15 as certain conditions of the deal were not fulfilled, it said in a bourse filing on Monday. Olam entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Dubai-based investment platform Equitane DMCC in April 2025 and expected the sale to close in FY2025. Shares of Olam ended Monday at S$0.845, down 1.7 per cent or S$0.015.

F&N : The beverage maker posted an 8.3 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to S$63 million for the second half ended September, as its beverages business recovered and Vietnamese dairy associate Vinamilk contributed more to earnings. The board proposed a final dividend of S$0.04, unchanged from the previous year. Shares of F&N ended Monday flat at S$1.34.