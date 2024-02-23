Subscribers

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Genting Singapore, Venture, HRnetGroup, Aztech Global

Srinidhi Ragavendran

Published Fri, Feb 23, 2024
Singtel's net profit for the third quarter falls 12.5 per cent to S$465 million due to a higher net exceptional loss.
Stocks to Watch

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Feb 23):

Singtel: Its net profit for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2023, was down 12.5 per cent to S$465 million due to a higher net exceptional loss mainly from Optus and Airtel, reported the telecommunications operator on Friday. Operating revenue for the quarter declined 3.2 per cent year on year to S$3.6 billion in the absence of contributions from Trustwave, as well as a depreciation in the...

Singapore Stocks

