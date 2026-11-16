Stocks to watch: Singtel, Hongkong Land, Frasers Property, Centurion, Q&M Dental

Singtel has raised its FY2027 growth forecast for operating company earnings before interest and tax to between mid and high-single digits. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Nov 16):

Singtel : The telco’s group chief executive Yuen Kuan Moon sold two million shares on Friday at S$4.074 apiece, amounting to about S$8.1 million, after the company posted its first-half results and raised its full-year operating guidance. Pointing to “a renewed confidence” in the second-half, Singtel raised its FY2027 growth forecast for operating company earnings before interest and tax to between mid and high-single digits, from between low and mid-single digits previously. Shares of Singtel closed S$0.04 or 1 per cent lower at S$4.11 on Friday.

Hongkong Land : The real estate arm of the Jardine Matheson group has recycled over US$4.2 billion in capital since 2024, exceeding its minimum US$4 billion target, and ahead of its end-2027 deadline. Hongkong Land is adding US$100 million to its share-buyback programme, which has been extended to Dec 31, 2027, from Jun 30, 2027. Shares of Hongkong Land ended 1.6 per cent or US$0.13 lower at US$8.22.

Frasers Property : The property giant posted a 109.8 per cent increase in net profit to S$211.7 million for its second half ended Sep 30, from S$100.9 million a year earlier. The stronger operating performance was driven by higher contributions from its Singapore retail portfolio, residential projects and industrial estates, and land sales. Shares of Frasers Property closed 0.5 per cent or S$0.005 lower at S$0.91 on Friday, before the results were announced.

Centurion Corporation : The accommodation provider on Monday proposed to acquire a freehold industrial property for S$61 million through a joint venture, with plans to develop it into a purpose-built worker accommodation. Centurion’s share of the purchase consideration is approximately S$31.1 million or 51 per cent. The acquisition is expected to be completed on Mar 31, 2027. Shares of Centurion Corporation closed S$0.02 or 1.7 per cent higher at S$1.23 on Friday.

Q&M Dental : The dental group has completed its 994.5 million baht (US$29.3 million) purchase of a 51 per cent stake in Bangkok’s Deezy dental chain, and the founders guarantee they would make a profit of about 1.25 billion baht over six years. The acquisition extends Q&M’s footprint beyond Singapore, Malaysia and China. Shares of Q&M Dental closed 1 per cent or S$0.005 lower at S$0.475, before the announcement.

First Reit : The real estate investment trust is divesting nursing home The Lentor Residence for S$14.2 million. The sale is expected to strengthen the Reit’s cash position and financial flexibility, generating net proceeds of about S$13.94 million, said the manager. Units of First Reit ended 0.6 per cent or S$0.001 lower at S$0.174, before the news.

Deluge : The fire-protection specialist posted an 85.7 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to S$8 million for the first-half ended September, in its maiden financial results since listing on the local bourse in October. Growth was underpinned by higher contributions from ongoing projects and improved margins from projects in its integrated projects segment. Deluge declared its first interim dividend of S$0.0135 per share, to be paid on Jan 22. The counter ended flat at S$0.61, after the announcement.