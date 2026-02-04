Stocks to watch: Singtel, Hongkong Land, Keppel Reit, FLCT, GuocoLand, ESR-Reit

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Feb 4):

Singtel : KKR and Singtel will acquire Singapore-based ST Telemedia Global Data Centres for S$6.6 billion, in one of the largest data-centre transactions in Asia. Upon completion, KKR and Singtel will own stakes of 75 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, in the company. Shares of Singtel closed 4.7 per cent or S$0.22 higher at S$4.86 on Tuesday.

Hongkong Land : The group launched a S$8.2 billion Singapore private fund focused on managing prime commercial property assets in the Republic. It said on Tuesday that it injected its one-third interests in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2, Marina Bay Link Mall and One Raffles Quay into the Singapore Central Private Real Estate Fund, which is the country’s largest commercial real estate private fund. Shares of Hongkong Land closed US$0.39 or 4.7 per cent higher at US$8.67 on Tuesday.