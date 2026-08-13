Stocks to watch: Singtel, ST Engineering, Wilmar, CapitaLand Investment, Sembcorp, UOL and more

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Aug 13):

Singtel : The telco on Thursday reported a 71.6 per cent fall in first-quarter net profit to S$818 million. It attributed the decline to exceptional gains from the sale of a partial stake in Airtel and the Intouch-Gulf Energy merger in the same quarter last year. Underlying net profit, on the other hand, was up 21 per cent at S$831 million, driven by Airtel, AIS, NCS, Optus and its Digital InfraCo arm. Shares of Singtel fell 0.5 per cent or S$0.02 to S$4.29 after the market closed on Wednesday.

ST Engineering : On Thursday, the company posted a 27.1 per cent rise in net profit to S$512.1 million for its first half ended Jun 30, from S$402.8 million in the previous corresponding period. This was mainly due to growth across all its business segments. Shares of ST Engineering closed S$0.08 or 0.78 per cent higher at S$10.28 on Wednesday.