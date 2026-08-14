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Stocks to watch: ThaiBev, Genting Singapore, First Resources, Olam Group, UMS Integration, Frencken, SBS Transit and more

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Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Fri, Aug 14, 2026 · 08:34 AM
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    • ThaiBev on Thursday reported a 1.8% dip in revenue to 254 billion baht (US$7.7 billion) for the nine months ending Jun 30, compared with the year-ago period. 
    • ThaiBev on Thursday reported a 1.8% dip in revenue to 254 billion baht (US$7.7 billion) for the nine months ending Jun 30, compared with the year-ago period.  PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Aug 14):

    ThaiBev : The company on Thursday reported a 1.8 per cent dip in revenue to 254 billion baht (US$7.7 billion) for the nine months ending Jun 30, compared with the year-ago period. The decline was led by its beer segment, where revenue dropped 5.3 per cent to 91.3 billion baht. The decline was attributed to unfavourable foreign exchange translation effects and a slight slowdown in the Thai market. Shares of ThaiBev closed flat at S$0.47 on Thursday, before the results.

    Genting Singapore : The resort and casino operator recorded a 33.5 per cent fall in profit for its first half ended Jun 30 to S$156.1 million, from S$234.7 million a year earlier. This was affected mainly by higher depreciation, lower interest income and asset refresh works, the group said on Thursday. Shares of Genting Singapore fell 2.3 per cent or S$0.015 to close at S$0.625 on Thursday, before the results were announced.

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