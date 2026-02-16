Stocks to watch: ThaiBev, Marco Polo Marine, Lendlease Reit, Centurion, HPL

ThaiBev's Q1 results came on the back of "weaker consumer sentiment," said the mainboard-listed group in a Feb 13 bourse filing. PHOTO: THAIBEV

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Feb 16):

Thai Beverage : The mainboard-listed company on Friday posted sales revenue for the first quarter ended Dec 31, 2025, of 86.7 billion baht (S$3.5 billion), down 6 per cent from 92.3 billion baht in the same year-ago period. This was on the back of weaker consumer sentiment, said the group. However, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was up 1.8 per cent to 16.7 billion baht, from 16.4 billion baht in the corresponding period a year prior. The counter ended Friday flat at S$0.47, before the update.

Marco Polo Marine : The integrated marine logistics company on Monday posted revenue of S$32.8 million for its first quarter ended Dec 31, up 27 per cent from S$25.8 million in the same period a year earlier. This was largely on the back of the group’s ship chartering operations, which had “significant expansion” after strategic fleet additions that strengthened the group’s position in the offshore wind sector. The counter ended Friday 1.4 per cent or S$0.002 down at S$0.145.