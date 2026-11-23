[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Nov 23):

UOB : The bank and the municipal government of Guangzhou in China signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday to establish a new technology innovation centre. The proposed centre in Guangzhou will add engineering capacity and specialist expertise to UOB’s technology capabilities. This is UOB’s third technology innovation centre, following its first two in Singapore and Malaysia. The counter ended 2 per cent, or S$0.72, lower at S$35.42 before the news.

Hongkong Land : The property developer has raised its full-year profit guidance, as growth in its Hong Kong and mainland China portfolios led to a 38 per cent rise in underlying profit for its third quarter ended Sep 30. The group said on Friday that it expects a “mid-teens” percentage rise in FY2026 underlying profit, compared with its previous expectation for a result “broadly in line” with the 11 per cent rise in underlying profit in the first half of this year. It also expects growth in its full-year earnings per share “to reach the high-teens”, thanks to its share buyback programme. The stock ended 0.4 per cent, or US$0.03, lower at US$8.39 before the announcement.

Stoneweg Europe Stapled Trust : The trust has acquired a fully leased logistics facility in Verona, Italy for 61 million euros (US$66.9 million). This is compared to its independent valuation of 65.7 million euros, its manager said on Monday. The counter closed at S$2.04, down S$0.04 or 1.9 per cent, on Friday, before the announcement.

Marco Polo Marine : The marine logistics group issued a profit guidance last Friday, saying it expects to report a lower net profit after tax for the financial year ended Sep 30 compared with the previous year. This is mainly due to the absence of a one-off gain from the disposal of the group’s interest in a joint venture recognised in FY2025, and a “significantly lower reversal” of impairment losses on certain vessels in FY2026. The stock finished 5 per cent, or half a cent, lower at 9.5 cents before the news.