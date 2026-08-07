Stocks to watch: UOB, OCBC, StarHub, SGX, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Venture, JustCo

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Aug 7):

UOB : The lender on Friday said it recorded a S$1.48 billion net profit for its three months ended Jun 30, up 10 per cent year on year from S$1.34 billion. This was due to net fee income rising on record wealth management fees. The earnings slightly beat the S$1.45 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of five analysts. It declared a dividend of S$0.88 per share for the period, down from S$1.10 per share paid out in the same year-ago period. UOB shares ended 1.2 per cent or S$0.52 higher at S$43.58 on Thursday.

OCBC : The bank’s net profit for the three months ended Jun 30 stood at S$2.22 billion, up 22 per cent from S$1.82 billion in the same year-ago period, it said on Friday. This came on the back of a rise in non-interest income led by wealth management which more than offset a fall in net interest income amid softer rates. The earnings beat the S$1.91 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of five analysts. An interim dividend of S$0.47 a share was declared, up from S$0.41 a share the year prior. The counter ended Thursday 2.5 per cent or S$0.70 higher at S$29.33.