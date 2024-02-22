Subscribers

Stocks to watch: UOB, Wilmar, iFast, Vicom, United Hampshire US Reit

Srinidhi Ragavendran

Published Thu, Feb 22, 2024 · 8:32 am
UOB's net profit for the fourth quarter rises 21.8 per cent on higher net fee income and other non-interest income.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Stocks to Watch

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Feb 22):

UOB: The lender’s net profit for the fourth quarter rose 21.8 per cent on higher net fee income and other non-interest income, based on its results released on Thursday. Net profit for the three months ended Dec 31, 2023, stood at S$1.4 billion, compared with S$1.2 billion from the year-ago period. This included one-off expenses from the lender’s Citigroup integration costs. The counter...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Singapore Stocks

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

New Arm offering to speed creation of custom data centre chips

HSBC cost conundrum intensifies investor bank scrutiny

Hot stock: iFast spikes to over 2-year high on Q4 profit surge

Gold edges higher on safe-haven demand, weaker US dollar

Thai rate-cut case backed by investors amid government pressure

UOB Q4 profit rises 21.8% to S$1.4 billion; proposes S$0.85 per share final dividend

STOCKS

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article