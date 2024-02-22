Stocks to watch: UOB, Wilmar, iFast, Vicom, United Hampshire US Reit

UOB's net profit for the fourth quarter rises 21.8 per cent on higher net fee income and other non-interest income.

UOB: The lender’s net profit for the fourth quarter rose 21.8 per cent on higher net fee income and other non-interest income, based on its results released on Thursday. Net profit for the three months ended Dec 31, 2023, stood at S$1.4 billion, compared with S$1.2 billion from the year-ago period. This included one-off expenses from the lender’s Citigroup integration costs. The counter...