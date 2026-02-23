The Business Times
Stocks to watch: UOI, Seatrium, Parkway Life Reit, Clas, Raffles Medical, Vicom, Concord New Energy

Chloe Lim

Published Mon, Feb 23, 2026 · 08:45 AM
    • The insurance arm of UOB on Friday reported a net profit of S$23.7 million for the second half. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Feb 23):

    United Overseas Insurance (UOI) : The insurance arm of UOB on Friday posted a net profit of S$23.7 million for the second half of its 2025 fiscal year ended Dec 31 – a 51.5 per cent increase from S$15.6 million in the year-ago period. Earnings per share for FY2025 stood at S$0.5281, up from S$0.4874 in FY2024. Additionally, the board recommended a final dividend of S$0.195 a share. The counter ended flat at S$7.93 on Friday, before the results.

    Seatrium : The marine engineering company expects to achieve over S$50 million in annualised operational cost savings by early 2026 through the divestment of non-core assets, the group announced on Monday. The savings follow a series of transactions involving shipyards, tugboats and equipment across Singapore and Indonesia. Shares of Seatrium closed flat on Friday at S$2.16, before the announcement.

