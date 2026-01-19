Stocks to watch: Yangzijiang Maritime, SIA, AEM Holdings, Stamford Land, Keppel Reit

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Jan 19):

Yangzijiang Maritime : The maritime financial solution provider on Monday announced its proposed share buyback, as part of its broader capital management plans. It is seeking to purchase not more than 10 per cent of its total issued shares, at a price of not more than 5 per cent above average closing market prices. The group will announce the date of the extraordinary general meeting that will be convened to seek shareholders’ approval for the share buyback in due course. The counter ended Friday unchanged at S$0.615, before the news.

AEM Holdings : The semiconductor manufacturer announced on Monday that it has issued and allotted 824,000 new shares at S$1.142. These shares are expected to be listed on the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday, with trading commencing at 9 am the same day. The total number of issued and paid-up ordinary shares of the company will be about 314.6 million after this move. Shares of AEM Holdings ended Friday flat at S$1.89.