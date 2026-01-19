Stocks to watch: Yangzijiang Maritime, SIA, Stamford Land, Stamford Tyres, Keppel Reit

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Jan 19):

Yangzijiang Maritime : The maritime financial solution provider on Monday announced its proposed share buyback, as part of its broader capital management plans. It is seeking to purchase not more than 10 per cent of its total issued shares, at a price of not more than 5 per cent above average closing market prices. The group will announce the date of the extraordinary general meeting that will be convened to seek shareholders’ approval for the share buyback in due course. The counter ended Friday unchanged at S$0.615, before the news.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) : The national carrier and Air India have inked a commercial cooperation framework agreement, based on a joint statement made on Friday. It will build on the two carriers’ existing partnerships, and comes on the back of an earlier code-share partnership signed in 2024. The agreement will require the necessary regulatory approvals. The counter closed 0.2 per cent or S$0.01 lower at S$6.35 prior to the announcement.