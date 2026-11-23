The asset is fully leased to Stora Enso on a 15-year lease with annual inflation-linked rental indexation

Simon Garing, CEO of the manager, says it is actively recycling capital into logistics and light industrial assets. PHOTO: SERT

[SINGAPORE] Stoneweg Europe Stapled Trust (Sert) has acquired a fully leased logistics facility in Verona, Italy, for a consideration of 61 million euros (US$66.9 million). This is around a 7 per cent discount compared to its independent valuation of 65.7 million euros as at Sep 22, its manager said on Monday (Nov 23).

It said it expects the facility to be dividend per share and net property income accretive.

The newly completed freehold logistics facility, Verona Freight Village, is located within one of Italy’s premier logistics hubs and ranked second in Europe, based on a 2025 survey, the manager said.

“Comprising approximately 43,500 square metres of lettable area, the asset was delivered to its tenant, Stora Enso, in October 2026,” it said, adding that the asset is fully leased to the global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials and sustainable construction.

This is on a 15-year lease, with a mutual break option after year nine and annual rental indexation linked to 100 per cent of the Italian consumer price index.

The lease generates a net initial yield of about 6 per cent, the manager said, above current prime Italian logistics yields of 5.3 to 5.5 per cent with 100 per cent occupancy, “and provides long-term visibility over income and cash flows”.

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It also noted the facility’s integrated rail infrastructure, citing the valuation report by Savills that said its direct rail connectivity and Interporto Quadrante Europa location – which provides access to key domestic and international distribution routes – “differentiates it from conventional logistics facilities in the wider Verona market”.

“Savills further notes that the limited availability of comparable rail-served logistics accommodation in the area contributes to the asset’s attractive competitive positioning and long-term income resilience,” the manager continued.

Following the acquisition, Sert’s exposure to logistics, light industrial and data-centre assets will increase from 62.8 per cent to 63.8 per cent. Italy’s share of the portfolio increases from 16.8 per cent to 19 per cent, and Western Europe and the Nordics will account for 90.8 per cent.

Simon Garing, CEO of the manager, called the acquisition another important step in the execution of its strategy.

“We are actively recycling capital into logistics and light industrial assets to increase Sert’s exposure to the sector where we see the strongest combination of income visibility, structural demand drivers and long-term earnings growth potential,” he said.

“The transaction demonstrates our ability to redeploy capital into high-conviction opportunities that are immediately earnings accretive while advancing our target of achieving close to 80 per cent exposure to the logistics, light industrial and data centre sectors by 2028.”

The acquisition, including the purchase consideration, transaction costs and value-added tax (VAT), is funded initially by Sert’s revolving credit facility.

“The manager intends to refinance and optimise the acquisition financing over time through a combination of capital-recycling initiatives, the recovery of the Italian VAT within one year, balance sheet management measures and other financing sources, as appropriate,” it said.

The total purchase cost of the acquisition of Verona Freight Village is estimated to be around 63.1 million euros, excluding the recoverable VAT, but including the purchase consideration, acquisition fee payable to the manager, Italian registration taxes, and other professional and other fees and costs.

The counter closed at S$2.04, down 1.9 per cent or S$0.04, on Friday.