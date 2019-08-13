You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Straco Q2 net profit drops 17% on higher expenses, weaker RMB

Tue, Aug 13, 2019 - 10:54 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

STRACO Corporation, a developer and operator of tourism-related attractions, on Tuesday posted a 17 per cent drop in net profit to S$9 million for its second quarter ended June 30, from S$10.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Group revenue fell 6.5 per cent to S$26.4 million, mainly due to lower revenue contributed by its China attractions - Shanghai Ocean Aquarium, Underwater World Xiamen and Lintong Lixing Cable-Car - on lower visitor numbers. 

This was partially offset by higher revenue at Singapore Flyer this quarter compared to a year ago, due to higher volume as the Flyer was permitted to operate at full capacity since Jan 31, 2019.   

Higher expenses such as consultancy, staff cost, insurance, as well as exchange loss of S$390,000 in the quarter due to the weakened renminbi (RMB) currency against the Singapore dollar ate into the bottom line.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Straco's executive chairman Wu Hsioh Kwang said: "Our cash position remains strong with a net cash balance of S$156.5 million, after paying out S$30.3 million in dividends, and making loan instalments and interest repayments of S$6.5 million this half-year."

Separately, the company on Tuesday also announced the appointment of former politician Teo Ser Luck as a non-executive independent director.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_130819_2.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Two suspicious minds better than one in curbing dirty money flows

BT_20190813_VICITI_3860727.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_gdp_130819.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore cuts economic growth forecast to 0-1% for 2019

doc76n6n6cj1k2hd5gpjfm_doc766nhvp6p2t1mjqzvhz8.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX forecast slashed to -9 to -8% for 2019; Q2 performance sinks by double-digits

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS rules out off-cycle policy meeting, economists mixed on stimulus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly