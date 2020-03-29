Straco says Shanghai Ocean Aquarium to remain closed due to Covid-19

The board of tourism player Straco Corporation on Sunday said that its attraction, Shanghai Ocean Aquarium, will remain closed from March 30, 2020, in response to the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the city.

It first announced the closure of the aquarium in January, and earlier in March, said that the aquarium would resume normal operation from March 18, 2020.

"These precautionary measures are in conformance with the advice of the local authorities and for the health and safety of all employees and the general public. The re-opening of the aquarium will be announced in due course, when situation improves," Straco said on Sunday.

It added that it will continue to monitor the financial impact the crisis may have on its financial performance.