You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Straco says Shanghai Ocean Aquarium to remain closed due to Covid-19

Sun, Mar 29, 2020 - 10:41 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

The board of tourism player Straco Corporation on Sunday said that its attraction, Shanghai Ocean Aquarium, will remain  closed from March 30, 2020, in response to the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the city.

It first announced the closure of the aquarium in January, and earlier in March, said that the aquarium would resume normal operation from March 18, 2020.

"These precautionary measures are in conformance with the advice of the local authorities and for the health and safety of all employees and the general public. The re-opening of the aquarium will be announced in due course, when situation improves," Straco said on Sunday.

It added that it will continue to monitor the financial impact the crisis may have on its financial performance.

Companies & Markets

Resilience package to mitigate earnings drop for STI stocks

Shipyards' funding need to get more acute with bigger projects

Rich Capital terminates consultancy services for Batam project

S$15b cash call gives SIA a shot at surviving Covid-19

UOBAM launches sustainable bond fund for retail investors

Kim Heng Offshore & Marine incorporates JV company and branch in Taiwan

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 29, 2020 09:17 PM
Government & Economy

Taxi, private-hire car drivers allowed to deliver food and groceries to address delivery slot shortage during Covid-19 outbreak

[SINGAPORE] TAXI and private-hire car drivers can now help make grocery and food deliveries, said Transport Minister...

Mar 29, 2020 08:40 PM
Government & Economy

42 new coronavirus cases in Singapore; 3 cases form new cluster in Yishun

[SINGAPORE] A NEW cluster involving three people at a bridal salon in Yishun Industrial Street, The Wedding Brocade...

Mar 29, 2020 08:23 PM
Real Estate

SGX grants time extensions for AGMs to First Sponsor, Serrano

Property developer First Sponsor Group on Saturday said it has obtained permission from the Singapore Exchange...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.