Straco temporarily shuts 3 China attractions to curb Wuhan virus spread

TOURISM player Straco Corporation has temporarily closed three attractions in China - Shanghai Ocean Aquarium, Underwater World Xiamen and Lixing Cable Car - since Jan 25 to help prevent the spread of the Wuhan virus, it said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange.

"These measures are in conformance with the advice of the Chinese local authorities to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and for the health and safety of all employees and visitors," it added.

The attractions operator will continue to closely monitor updates and advisories from the local authorities. Meanwhile, it has also put in place precautionary health and hygiene measures, such as stepping up the cleaning and disinfection of facilities as well as screening its employees.

The reopening of the attractions will be announced in due course, Straco said.