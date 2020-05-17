Straco's Underwater World Xiamen to reopen on May 17 at 30% capacity

While Straco's China attractions are operational, the number of visitors has been kept at 30 per cent of the daily capacity at Underwater World Xiamen and Shanghai Ocean Aquarium, and 50 per cent for Lixing Cable Car.

STRACO Corp's Underwater World Xiamen resumes normal operations on May 17, but will restrict the number of visitors within its premises to no more than 30 per cent of its daily capacity.

In its statement on Saturday, the firm said the attraction joins its two others in China to reopen, following the resumption in operations for Shanghai Ocean Aquarium on May 15 and Lixing Cable Car on March 20.

These were closed on Jan 25 to comply with the Chinese government's measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The limit on visitors is on top of its others measures such as temperature screening, contact tracing, and safe distancing.

The counter closed 0.5 cent lower at S$0.505 on Friday.