You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Straits Organization rebrands to ST Hospitality, appoints senior adviser to drive expansion plans

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 1:33 PM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

ST Residences Novena.jpg
ST Hospitality has "rapidly" expanded into the co-living hotel market by launching four properties in Tanjong Pagar, Chinatown, Jalan Besar and Bugis within a year.
PHOTO: ST HOSPITALITY

STRAITS Organization, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Catalist-listed food and beverage player Katrina Group, on Monday announced it has rebranded to ST Hospitality.

It has also appointed Tan Juay Hiang as senior adviser to the group to assist with its expansion plans and real estate diversification, adding that more property launches are in the pipeline in Singapore and overseas in 2021.

Mr Tan was formerly managing director of Reit Investments at Ascott, CapitaLand's wholly-owned lodging business unit, ST Hospitality said in a press statement. Prior to that, he was the chief executive officer (CEO) of Ascendas Hospitality Trust, which has since merged with Ascott Residence Trust.

Katrina Group founder, executive chairman and CEO Alan Goh Keng Chian said Mr Tan's appointment comes amid signs of recovery from the industry. ST Hospitality is in a position to capitalise on this recovery by making investments and being "ready to rebound" once border restrictions ease, he added.

The hospitality management firm runs ST Residences, which offers serviced apartments, and ST Signature, which offers smart co-living hotels. It said it is confident of seeing "strong growth" from the brands from next year by building their capabilities through funding, technology development, overseas marketing, design and space optimisation.

SEE ALSO

Pandemic puts NYC hotels on the brink

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Under the ST Signature brand, the group has "rapidly" expanded into the co-living hotel market by launching four properties in Tanjong Pagar, Chinatown, Jalan Besar and Bugis within a year, with two properties launched just before Singapore's "circuit-breaker" period, ST Hospitality said. The four properties have an average occupancy of above 80 per cent, with more locations in the pipeline for next year, it added.

ST Hospitality said it has already planned its expansion by strengthening its marketing efforts to build awareness of its properties overseas.

Shares of Katrina Group were trading flat at 9.5 Singapore cents as at the midday break on Monday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 21, 2020 01:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp launches fund to support community development with S$1.5m initial investment

SEMBCORP Industries on Monday launched a fund to support essential workers, charities and migrant workers, with an...

Sep 21, 2020 01:14 PM
Energy & Commodities

With gold rallying, mining CEOs say ESG scrutiny is intensifying

[TORONTO] Skyrocketing gold is providing a welcome windfall to the mining industry, but it's also attracting a...

Sep 21, 2020 01:02 PM
Real Estate

Pandemic puts NYC hotels on the brink

[NEW YORK] Many of New York City's biggest hotels closed their doors in March when the coronavirus wiped out tourism...

Sep 21, 2020 12:51 PM
Government & Economy

New Zealand ends all pandemic restrictions outside main city of Auckland

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday lifted all coronavirus restrictions across the...

Sep 21, 2020 12:49 PM
Real Estate

UK house prices up most since 2016 as Britons seek more space

[LONDON] A boom in the UK housing market gathered pace this month as Britons' pandemic-driven desire for more living...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

UK at 'critical point' in virus surge with London at risk

Singapore stocks open flat on Monday; STI up 0.03%

Maxwell House up for collective sale with S$295m reserve price

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.