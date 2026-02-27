Straits Trading H2 loss widens to S$208.4 million; dividend of S$0.08 a share proposed

The payout is unchanged from a year earlier

Straits Trading's H2 revenue is up 14% year on year at S$355.8 million. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The Straits Trading Company’s net loss widened to S$208.4 million for its second half ended Dec 31, 2025, from S$12.5 million a year earlier, as it recorded a one-off charge and a net fair-value loss on investment properties.

Revenue increased by 14 per cent year on year to S$355.8 million, the group’s financial results filed on Friday (Feb 27) showed.

Net fair-value changes in investment properties came in at minus S$43.9 million, compared with a gain of S$7.7 million in H2 FY2024. The group attributed this primarily to fair-value losses from properties in China, South Korea and Australia.

The resources segment had a better showing in H2 FY2025, which the group said was mainly due to higher average tin prices and the ringgit’s appreciation against the Singapore dollar.

The hospitality segment’s performance weakened, however, “primarily due to ongoing refurbishment works in its Australia-owned hotel (and) the absence of contribution from a hotel disposed of in December 2024”.

Straits Trading’s real estate business reported a greater loss in H2 FY2025. This came on the back of a S$102.3 million loss that stemmed from the group losing joint control over a joint venture.

The group explained that “the appointment of receivers and managers over (a) mortgaged property in December 2025” had led to the investment being derecognised as a joint venture.

Loss per share for H2 FY2025 stood at S$0.444, compared with S$0.028 for the corresponding period a year earlier.

Straits Trading’s board has proposed an interim dividend of S$0.08 a share payable on Jun 30, with the quantum unchanged from FY2024 and the option of payment in scrip available.

For FY2025, the group’s loss widened to S$249.1 million from S$7.2 million a year earlier. Revenue, meanwhile, was 10.4 per cent higher year on year at S$623.3 million.

The weaker full-year performance was again attributed to the loss of joint control over the joint venture and net fair-value losses on investment properties.

Straits Trading noted that the losses are “non-cash in nature and do not impact the group’s operating cash flow”.

Chew Gek Khim, executive chairman of Straits Trading, said FY2025 “represents a watershed year” for the group, “marked by a disciplined reassessment of our portfolio and a continued focus on prudent capital recycling amid a challenging operating environment”.

Straits Trading said it will “continue to adopt a prudent and disciplined approach to capital management”.

“The group will remain focused on maintaining financial resilience, preserving liquidity and prioritising investments that generate long-term sustainable value for its stakeholders,” it added.

Shares of Straits Trading rose 1.2 per cent or S$0.02 to close at S$1.75 on Friday, before the news.