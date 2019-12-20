You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Straits Trading unit invests in A$36m debt for Melbourne home project

Fri, Dec 20, 2019 - 6:51 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

A UNIT of mainboard-listed property group The Straits Trading Company has subscribed to A$36 million (S$33.6 million) in secured notes to fund an Australian developer's upcoming project, the Straits Trading board said in a bourse announcement on Friday.

SRE Venture 17's subscription - which will be paid for with a mix of internal resources and bank borrowings - is meant to fund a 600-unit high-rise private-home project in Melbourne's central business district that will be developed by end-2022 by an ICD Property-led consortium.

The Straits Trading board said the deal was part of a strategy to redeploy capital from its high-quality but low-yield investment property portfolio "into potentially higher-return real estate opportunities".

It is not expected to materially affect Straits Trading's earnings and net tangible asset per share for the year to Dec 31, the board added, and will not affect its issued share capital.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The notes are being offered by a mezzanine lender set up by MaxCap Group, a commercial real estate investment manager that deals in funds and mandates in Australia and New Zealand.

SEE ALSO

Chevron returns to Australia fuel retail with A$425m deal

Separately, the board said that liquidators have been appointed for the voluntary winding-up of two dormant subsidiaries, a development which is not expected to materially affect group net tangible assets or earnings per share for the financial year.

Ho Lon Gee and Lee Wei Hsiung, from corporate services firm Tricor, were named the liquidators for the winding-up of SRE Capital and SRE Venture 4.

Straits Trading shares closed flat at S$2.10 on Friday before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

OEL controlling shareholder sells off 29.6% interest for S$6.04m

The Hour Glass transfers stake in Vietnam unit to Thai associate

GYP Properties misses out on New Zealand land-buy deal

AsiaPhos ex-staff take severance pay claim to labour arbitration

Accordia Golf Trust's parent weighs purchase of all its golf courses

Another lender demands Sunvic unit repay loan

BREAKING

Dec 20, 2019 08:18 PM
Companies & Markets

OEL controlling shareholder sells off 29.6% interest for S$6.04m

THE controlling shareholder of property management group OEL (Holdings) has sold off his entire stake in the company...

Dec 20, 2019 07:37 PM
Government & Economy

China's Xi to skip Davos, deflating hopes for Trump summit

[BEIJING] Chinese President Xi Jinping isn't planning to attend the World Economic Forum in January, according to...

Dec 20, 2019 07:34 PM
Government & Economy

German parliament passes disputed climate reform package

[BERLIN] The German parliament's upper house approved a wide-ranging climate policy reform package on Friday, ending...

Dec 20, 2019 07:24 PM
Technology

Google fined 150m euros by France

[PARIS] France's competition authority fined Google 150 million euros (S$226.1 million) for anti-competitive...

Dec 20, 2019 07:21 PM
Government & Economy

Rouhani visits Japan as US seeks to cut off Iran's exports

[TOKYO] Hassan Rouhani arrives on the first visit by an Iranian president to Japan in 19 years, just as the US...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly