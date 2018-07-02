You are here

Stratech Group fails to get creditors' nod for scheme of arrangement

Mon, Jul 02, 2018 - 8:35 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MAINBOARD-listed The Stratech Group has failed to garner creditors' approval for its proposed scheme of arrangement, the surveillance technology provider said in an exchange filing on Sunday. 

A scheme of arrangement is a collective agreement between a company and its shareholders which must be approved by the High Court, and will be binding on all shareholders if a voting threshold is met. 

The Court will only decide whether to approve the proposed scheme if the majority of creditors in number present and voting, holding at least 75 per cent in the value of the debt claims, agree to it. 

Stratech added that two meetings with creditors of the company and its indirect subsidiary, Stratech Systems, were held on June 29. 

At the first meeting, only 21 per cent in value and 33 per cent in the number of secured creditors approved the scheme, while 35 per cent in value and 71 per cent in the number of unsecured creditors were in favour of it. 

At the second meeting later the same day, 74 per cent in value and 67 per cent in the number of unsecured creditors gave the go-ahead for the proposed scheme of arrangement. 

The group said it is now "in consultation with its advisers as to the next steps and courses of action to take and will provide updates as soon as practicable".

Stratech has been suspended from trading since August last year over unresolved repayment of loan, payroll and Central Provident Fund issues.

The counter last traded flat at 6.6 Singapore cents on Aug 1, 2017.

