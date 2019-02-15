You are here
STOCKS
Stronger China data boosts local bourse
But analysts are cautious, saying the Chinese New Year season dampens market activity and makes it hard to read trends
SINGAPORE stocks on Thursday extended gains from the previous day on better China trade data and more hopes that the US-China trade deadline could be postponed.
Official data released on Thursday showed Chinese exports outpaced forecasts to rise 9.1 per cent year-on-year in January, after
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg